Man detained in fires at 2 rental homes owned by SC governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities have detained a man in connection with a fire that damaged two Columbia rental properties owned by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Fire crews were called just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officials say the fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and displaced at least a dozen residents.

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says a fire was set at one home and spread to a neighboring property, while a separate fire on debris at another house nearby burned out.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says officers found the man shortly after releasing images of a possible suspect. He says authorities don’t have a motive but don’t think the fires were set because the governor owns the properties.

McMaster and his wife own 20 rental homes around Columbia.

