A glance at US mortgage rates down slightly this week

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell slightly this week, marking a third straight week of declines as a continued inducement to home purchasers.
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.07
|4.10
|4.61
|15-year fixed
|3.53
|3.57
|4.08
|5-year adjustable
|3.66
|3.63
|3.82
