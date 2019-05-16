202
Home » Real Estate News » A glance at US…

A glance at US mortgage rates down slightly this week

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 1:21 pm 05/16/2019 01:21pm
Share

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell slightly this week, marking a third straight week of declines as a continued inducement to home purchasers.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.07 4.10 4.61
15-year fixed 3.53 3.57 4.08
5-year adjustable 3.66 3.63 3.82

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance National News Real Estate News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!