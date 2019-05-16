A glance at US mortgage rates down slightly this week

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell slightly this week, marking a third straight week of declines as a continued inducement to home purchasers. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.07 4.10 4.61 15-year fixed…

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell slightly this week, marking a third straight week of declines as a continued inducement to home purchasers.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.07 4.10 4.61 15-year fixed 3.53 3.57 4.08 5-year adjustable 3.66 3.63 3.82

