A glance at US mortgage rates down slightly this week

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 6:05 pm 05/23/2019 06:05pm
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell slightly this week, marking a fourth straight week of declines to lure prospective purchasers.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.06 4.07 4.66
15-year fixed 3.51 3.53 4.15
5-year adjustable 3.68 3.66 3.87

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

