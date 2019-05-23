A glance at US mortgage rates down slightly this week

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell slightly this week, marking a fourth straight week of declines to lure prospective purchasers. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.06 4.07 4.66 15-year fixed 3.51 3.53 4.15…
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.06
|4.07
|4.66
|15-year fixed
|3.51
|3.53
|4.15
|5-year adjustable
|3.68
|3.66
|3.87
