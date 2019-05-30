202
Home » Real Estate News » A glance at US…

A glance at US mortgage rates: down for 5th straight week

By The Associated Press May 30, 2019 3:11 pm 05/30/2019 03:11pm
Share

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell for the fifth consecutive week, tipping the key 30-year loan average below 4% for the first time in nearly a year and a half

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 3.99 4.06 4.56
15-year fixed 3.46 3.51 4.06
5-year adjustable 3.60 3.68 3.80

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Real Estate News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!