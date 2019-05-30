A glance at US mortgage rates: down for 5th straight week

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell for the fifth consecutive week, tipping the key 30-year loan average below 4% for the first time in nearly a year and a half This week Last week Year ago…
|
|This week Last week Year ago
|30-year fixed
|3.99
|4.06
|4.56
|15-year fixed
|3.46
|3.51
|4.06
|5-year adjustable
|3.60
|3.68
|3.80
