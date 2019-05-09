202
A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 1:36 pm 05/09/2019 01:36pm
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates declined this week for a second straight week, reversing the upward trend in April.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.10 4.14 4.55
15-year fixed 3.57 3.60 4.01
5-year adjustable 3.63 3.68 3.77

