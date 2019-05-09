A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates declined this week for a second straight week, reversing the upward trend in April. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.10 4.14 4.55 15-year fixed 3.57 3.60 4.01 5-year…
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.10
|4.14
|4.55
|15-year fixed
|3.57
|3.60
|4.01
|5-year adjustable
|3.63
|3.68
|3.77
