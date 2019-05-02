202
A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 3:32 pm 05/02/2019 03:32pm
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week after four weeks of increases, giving a boost to prospective home buyers during the spring sales season.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.14 4.20 4.55
15-year fixed 3.60 3.64 4.03
5-year adjustable 3.68 3.77 3.69

