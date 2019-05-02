A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week after four weeks of increases, giving a boost to prospective home buyers during the spring sales season. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.14 4.20 4.55…
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week after four weeks of increases, giving a boost to prospective home buyers during the spring sales season.
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.14
|4.20
|4.55
|15-year fixed
|3.60
|3.64
|4.03
|5-year adjustable
|3.68
|3.77
|3.69
