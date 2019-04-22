202
Officers responding to call find 4 bodies inside Texas home

By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 3:54 pm 04/22/2019 03:54pm
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say officers who responded to a phone call from a home have found four bodies inside the residence in what authorities are describing as “an isolated incident.”

Fort Worth police say officers discovered the bodies Monday at the home in a residential neighborhood with an elementary school nearby in the northern part of the city.

Investigators have not released any other details, including the manner of death.

Police indicated that there’s no ongoing threat to the public.

