A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for the fourth straight week, though they remain historically low as a spur to home sales in the spring buying season.
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.20
|4.17
|4.58
|15-year fixed
|3.64
|3.62
|4.02
|5-year adjustable
|3.77
|3.78
|3.74
