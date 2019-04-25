A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for the fourth straight week, though they remain historically low as a spur to home sales in the spring buying season. This week Last week Year ago 30-year…

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for the fourth straight week, though they remain historically low as a spur to home sales in the spring buying season.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.20 4.17 4.58 15-year fixed 3.64 3.62 4.02 5-year adjustable 3.77 3.78 3.74

