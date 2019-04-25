202
A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 1:09 pm 04/25/2019 01:09pm
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for the fourth straight week, though they remain historically low as a spur to home sales in the spring buying season.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.20 4.17 4.58
15-year fixed 3.64 3.62 4.02
5-year adjustable 3.77 3.78 3.74

