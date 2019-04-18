A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates generally increased this year, though they are still lower than they were a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.17 4.12…

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates generally increased this year, though they are still lower than they were a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.17 4.12 4.47 15-year fixed 3.62 3.60 3.94 5-year adjustable 3.78 3.80 3.67

