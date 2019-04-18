A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates generally increased this year, though they are still lower than they were a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.17 4.12…
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates generally increased this year, though they are still lower than they were a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.17
|4.12
|4.47
|15-year fixed
|3.62
|3.60
|3.94
|5-year adjustable
|3.78
|3.80
|3.67
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.