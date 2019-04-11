A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose moderately this week, remaining at historically low levels. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.12 4.08 4.42 15-year fixed 3.60 3.56 3.87 5-year adjustable 3.80 3.66 3.61

