A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press April 11, 2019 11:45 am 04/11/2019 11:45am
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose moderately this week, remaining at historically low levels.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.12 4.08 4.42
15-year fixed 3.60 3.56 3.87
5-year adjustable 3.80 3.66 3.61

