North Carolina revokes Airbnb broker’s real estate license

By The Associated Press March 4, 2019 11:07 am 03/04/2019 11:07am
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — State regulators say a well-known entrepreneur in western North Carolina has had his real estate license stripped for keeping at least tens of thousands of dollars owed to Airbnb owners whose properties he managed.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the North Carolina Real Estate Commission permanently revoked Shawn Johnson’s broker license last month after he acknowledged multiple violations in a consent order.

The outlined violations include running an unlicensed firm and breaking Asheville’s ban against most short-term vacation rentals.

In interviews with the newspaper, Johnson appeared to contradict what he signed in the consent decree. By way of explanation, he said he “didn’t feel like fighting” the commission. He says the revocation hasn’t hurt business.

Johnson is involved in multiple lawsuits regarding ownership of the properties.

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com

Topics:
Business & Finance Living News National News Real Estate News
