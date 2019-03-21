A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, with the benchmark 30-year home loan at 4.28 percent, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.28 4.31 4.45 15-year fixed…

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, with the benchmark 30-year home loan at 4.28 percent, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.28 4.31 4.45 15-year fixed 3.71 3.76 3.91 5-year adjustable 3.84 3.84 3.68

