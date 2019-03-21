202
A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 12:11 pm 03/21/2019 12:11pm
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, with the benchmark 30-year home loan at 4.28 percent, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.28 4.31 4.45
15-year fixed 3.71 3.76 3.91
5-year adjustable 3.84 3.84 3.68

