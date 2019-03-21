A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, with the benchmark 30-year home loan at 4.28 percent, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.28 4.31 4.45 15-year fixed…
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, with the benchmark 30-year home loan at 4.28 percent, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.28
|4.31
|4.45
|15-year fixed
|3.71
|3.76
|3.91
|5-year adjustable
|3.84
|3.84
|3.68
