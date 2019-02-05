PGP seeks hotel to activate Capitol Crossing

Property Group Partners is seeking permission from the District to swap a hotel in for a residential building at Capitol Crossing with the hope of generating more daytime and evening activity at the mixed-use project being developed above the Center Leg Freeway.

PGP applied to the District’s zoning office Jan. 30 to make the change to its previously approved planned-unit development, following through on an effort it began pursuing more than a year ago. In its application, the developer argued changing market demand gave rise to its hope for a 180,384-square-foot hotel instead of a 150-unit residential building with ground-floor retail.

The Zoning Commission is slated to consider the request, technically called a modification of consequence to a previously approved PUD, at its Feb. 25 meeting.

The proposed development site, in the center of the larger project bounded by Massachusetts Avenue NW, Second, E and Third streets NW, would likely sit vacant for years as a residential parcel…