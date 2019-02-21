A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates declined this week to the lowest levels since early February 2018, offering homebuyers a possible boost in affordability. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.37 4.37 4.40 15-year fixed…

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates declined this week to the lowest levels since early February 2018, offering homebuyers a possible boost in affordability.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.37 4.37 4.40 15-year fixed 3.78 3.81 3.85 5-year adjustable 3.84 3.88 3.65

