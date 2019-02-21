A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates declined this week to the lowest levels since early February 2018, offering homebuyers a possible boost in affordability. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.37 4.37 4.40 15-year fixed…
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates declined this week to the lowest levels since early February 2018, offering homebuyers a possible boost in affordability.
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.37
|4.37
|4.40
|15-year fixed
|3.78
|3.81
|3.85
|5-year adjustable
|3.84
|3.88
|3.65
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.