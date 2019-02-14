202
Home » Real Estate News » A glance at US…

A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press February 14, 2019 4:12 pm 02/14/2019 04:12pm
Share

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week to a 12-month low, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, an enticement for prospective homebuyers in the upcoming season.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.37 4.41 4.38
15-year fixed 3.81 3.84 3.84
5-year adjustable 3.88 3.91 3.63

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance National News Real Estate News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500