A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week to a 12-month low, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, an enticement for prospective homebuyers in the upcoming season.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.37 4.41 4.38 15-year fixed 3.81 3.84 3.84 5-year adjustable 3.88 3.91 3.63

