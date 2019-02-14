A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week to a 12-month low, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, an enticement for prospective homebuyers in the upcoming season. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.37…
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.37
|4.41
|4.38
|15-year fixed
|3.81
|3.84
|3.84
|5-year adjustable
|3.88
|3.91
|3.63
