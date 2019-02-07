A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week to a 10-month low, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, spurring on potential homebuyers for the upcoming season. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.41 4.46…

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week to a 10-month low, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, spurring on potential homebuyers for the upcoming season.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.41 4.46 4.32 15-year fixed 3.84 3.89 3.77 5-year adjustable 3.91 3.96 3.57

