202.5
Home » Real Estate News » UK house prices drop…

UK house prices drop amid Brexit uncertainty

By The Associated Press January 4, 2019 6:05 am 01/04/2019 06:05am
Share

LONDON (AP) — One of Britain’s leading mortgage providers says house prices in the country fell in December by their biggest amount in six and a half years, in a further sign that uncertainty surrounding Brexit is weighing on economic activity.

The Nationwide Building Society said Friday that house prices fell by a monthly rate of 0.7 percent in December, the biggest monthly decline since July 2012.

On an annual basis, prices were up only 0.5 percent, the lowest since February 2013.

The housing market, a barometer of the British economy, has slowed since the country voted in June 2016 to leave the European Union. Now that the country’s actual departure in March is looming, the property market, like other sectors, is being hobbled by uncertainty over what Brexit will mean economically.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Real Estate News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500