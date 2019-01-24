202
Home » Real Estate News » A glance at US…

A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press January 24, 2019 12:43 pm 01/24/2019 12:43pm
Share

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates held steady this week for the second straight week, sticking at their lowest levels in nine months, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.45 4.45 4.15
15-year fixed 3.88 3.88 3.62
5-year adjustable 3.90 3.87 3.52

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Real Estate News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500