A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates held steady this week for the second straight week, sticking at their lowest levels in nine months, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed…

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates held steady this week for the second straight week, sticking at their lowest levels in nine months, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.45 4.45 4.15 15-year fixed 3.88 3.88 3.62 5-year adjustable 3.90 3.87 3.52

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.