A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates held steady this week, after falling for six straight weeks to reach their lowest levels in nine months, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.45 4.45 4.04 15-year fixed 3.88 3.89 3.49 5-year adjustable 3.87 3.83 3.46

