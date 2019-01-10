A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, reaching their lowest levels in nine months, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.45 4.51 3.99 15-year fixed 3.89 3.99…

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, reaching their lowest levels in nine months, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac,

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.45 4.51 3.99 15-year fixed 3.89 3.99 3.44 5-year adjustable 3.83 3.98 3.46

