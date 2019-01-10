A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, reaching their lowest levels in nine months, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.45 4.51 3.99 15-year fixed 3.89 3.99…
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, reaching their lowest levels in nine months, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac,
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.45
|4.51
|3.99
|15-year fixed
|3.89
|3.99
|3.44
|5-year adjustable
|3.83
|3.98
|3.46
