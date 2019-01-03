A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, starting the year with an inducement to prospective homebuyers This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.51 4.55 3.95 15-year fixed…

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, starting the year with an inducement to prospective homebuyers

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.51 4.55 3.95 15-year fixed 3.99 4.01 3.38 5-year adjustable 3.98 4.00 3.45

