A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press January 3, 2019 1:21 pm 01/03/2019 01:21pm
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, starting the year with an inducement to prospective homebuyers

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.51 4.55 3.95
15-year fixed 3.99 4.01 3.38
5-year adjustable 3.98 4.00 3.45

