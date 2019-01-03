A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, starting the year with an inducement to prospective homebuyers This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.51 4.55 3.95 15-year fixed…
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.51
|4.55
|3.95
|15-year fixed
|3.99
|4.01
|3.38
|5-year adjustable
|3.98
|4.00
|3.45
