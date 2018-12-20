A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates slipped this week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.62 4.63 3.94 15-year fixed 4.07 4.07 3.38 5-year adjustable 3.98 4.04 3.39
