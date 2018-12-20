202.5
A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press December 20, 2018 11:21 am 12/20/2018 11:21am
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates slipped this week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.62 4.63 3.94
15-year fixed 4.07 4.07 3.38
5-year adjustable 3.98 4.04 3.39

