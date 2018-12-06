A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week amid a steep decline in stock prices, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.75 4.81 3.94 15-year fixed 4.21 4.25…
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week amid a steep decline in stock prices, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac.
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.75
|4.81
|3.94
|15-year fixed
|4.21
|4.25
|3.36
|5-year adjustable
|4.07
|4.12
|3.36
