A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press December 6, 2018 1:30 pm 12/06/2018 01:30pm
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week amid a steep decline in stock prices, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.75 4.81 3.94
15-year fixed 4.21 4.25 3.36
5-year adjustable 4.07 4.12 3.36

Topics:
Business & Finance Real Estate News
