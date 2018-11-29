202.5
US average mortgage rates steady; 30-year stays at 4.81 pct.

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 10:56 am 11/29/2018 10:56am
In this Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, photo, a realtor sign hangs in front of a home for sale in Pittsburgh. On Thursday, Nov. 29, Freddie Mac reports on the week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates barely budged this week after marking the biggest drop in nearly four years a week earlier.

Home borrowing rates remain much higher than they were a year ago. Mortgage giant Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage held steady at 4.81 percent this week. That compares with 3.90 percent a year ago.

The rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans edged up to 4.25 percent from 4.24 percent the previous week.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

