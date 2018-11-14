202.5
Home » Real Estate News » Suddenly, a pair of…

Suddenly, a pair of quiet real estate markets are white-hot

By The Associated Press November 14, 2018 2:44 pm 11/14/2018 02:44pm
Share
A former dock facility is shown with old transfer bridges, with "Long Island" painted in large letters at Gantry State Park in the Long Island City section of Queens Borough in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Amazon announced Tuesday it has selected the Queens neighborhood as one of two sites for its headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon has just sparked a real estate frenzy to rival Cyber Monday.

A three-bedroom condo with Manhattan views that had sat on the market for months, priced at $1.7 million, is suddenly drawing would-be buyers now that Amazon has announced plans to build part of its new second headquarters in Long Island City.

Online searches for homes in the Long Island City — long an industrial area in the Queens borough of New York — soared 248 percent last week, real estate brokerage Redfin said. Searches in the other winner of Amazon’s sweepstakes, Crystal City, Virginia, jumped 84 percent. Real estate agents say they’re hearing from investors who’d like to become landlords and from sellers who’ve decided to pull their homes off the market and wait for prices to rise.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
amazon Arlington, VA News Business & Finance housing HQ2 Latest News Local News long island city National News Real Estate News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500