Long-term US mortgage rates fall: 30-year to 4.81 percent

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates slid this week but are still much higher than they were a year ago, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac.
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.81 percent
|4.94 percent
|3.92 percent
|15-year fixed
|4.24 percent
|4.36 percent
|3.32 percent
|5-year adjustable
|4.09 percent
|4.14 percent
|3.22 percent
