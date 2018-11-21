Long-term US mortgage rates fall: 30-year to 4.81 percent

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates slid this week but are still much higher than they were a year ago, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.81 percent 4.94…

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates slid this week but are still much higher than they were a year ago, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.81 percent 4.94 percent 3.92 percent 15-year fixed 4.24 percent 4.36 percent 3.32 percent 5-year adjustable 4.09 percent 4.14 percent 3.22 percent

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.