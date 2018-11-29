A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates barely budged this week after marking the biggest drop in nearly four years a week earlier, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.81…
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates barely budged this week after marking the biggest drop in nearly four years a week earlier, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac.
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.81
|4.81
|3.90
|15-year fixed
|4.25
|4.24
|3.30
|5-year adjustable
|4.12
|4.09
|3.32
