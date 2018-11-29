202.5
A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 12:57 pm 11/29/2018 12:57pm
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates barely budged this week after marking the biggest drop in nearly four years a week earlier, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.81 4.81 3.90
15-year fixed 4.25 4.24 3.30
5-year adjustable 4.12 4.09 3.32

