A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates barely budged this week after marking the biggest drop in nearly four years a week earlier, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.81 4.81 3.90 15-year fixed 4.25 4.24 3.30 5-year adjustable 4.12 4.09 3.32

