A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were steady to slightly up this week, at their highest levels in nearly eight years amid dampening home sales.
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.94
|4.94
|3.95
|15-year fixed
|4.36
|4.33
|3.31
|5-year adjustable
|4.14
|4.14
|3.21
