A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were steady to slightly up this week, at their highest levels in nearly eight years amid dampening home sales. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.94 4.94 3.95 15-year…

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.94 4.94 3.95 15-year fixed 4.36 4.33 3.31 5-year adjustable 4.14 4.14 3.21

