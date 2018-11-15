Home » Real Estate News » A glance at US…

A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press November 15, 2018 1:53 pm 11/15/2018 01:53pm
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were steady to slightly up this week, at their highest levels in nearly eight years amid dampening home sales.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.94 4.94 3.95
15-year fixed 4.36 4.33 3.31
5-year adjustable 4.14 4.14 3.21

