Senate backs plan for new tribal village in Washington state

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 2:02 pm 10/12/2018 02:02pm
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has backed a plan to build a tribal village along the Columbia River in Washington state for families who were not compensated for the loss of their homes when dams were constructed.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that the Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that directs the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to complete a plan for the village and acquire land where it would be built

The bill now awaits consideration by President Donald Trump.

The Corps of Engineers built and operates major dams on the river.

Four Columbia River tribes — Yakama, Nez Perce, Umatilla and Warm Springs — were affected by the construction of three major dams — Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day.

Many people were given payments to leave the river as compensation for their loss. But some were not.

Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic, http://www.yakimaherald.com

