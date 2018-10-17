PulteGroup, IBM and Fiat Chrysler fall while Netflix climbs

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday: PulteGroup Inc., down 80 cents to $22.82 Homebuilders fell after the Commerce Department said construction of new homes fell in September. Netflix Inc.,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

PulteGroup Inc., down 80 cents to $22.82

Homebuilders fell after the Commerce Department said construction of new homes fell in September.

Netflix Inc., up $18.30 to $364.70

The streaming video company said it gained more new subscribers than expected from July to September.

IBM Corp., down $11.07 to $134.05

The business technology company’s revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

United Continental Holdings Inc., up $4.97 to $88.49

The airline raised its annual forecasts and said it’s passing the full impact of higher fuel prices to customers.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, down 77 cents to $16.07

Automakers fell after Goldman Sachs said demand in China is falling and production in Europe and Latin America has weakened.

Valero Energy Corp., down $2.17 to $103.74

Energy companies fell as oil prices turned sharply lower.

Endo International PLC, down $1.25 to $17.05

Smaller companies took wider losses than the rest of the market Wednesday.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc., down $1.36 to $73.57

The Wall Street Journal reported that regulators ruled stock exchange operators failed to justify the fees they charge for market data.

