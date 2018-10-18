202
Another Manhattan building strips Trump name from entrance

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 1:20 pm 10/18/2018 01:20pm
Men remove the Trump Palace sign from building in Manhattan, New York, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Another Manhattan building has stripped the big, brassy Trump name from its entrance. Workers removed the letters spelling "Trump Palace" on Thursday from the 46-story condominium on Manhattan's Upper West Side. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Another Manhattan building has stripped the big, brassy Trump name from its entrance.

Workers removed the letters spelling “Trump Place” Thursday from the 46-story condominium on the Upper West Side.

Nearly 70 percent of the owners in the 377-unit tower at 200 Riverside Blvd. voted earlier this month for the change, saying they were worried about resale value and security because of its connection to President Donald Trump’s name.

A judge ruled in May the Trump Organization was wrong in claiming residents were obliged by contract to keep the name.

It is the latest example that Trump’s brand could be losing its luster: Three other neighborhood buildings have previously removed his name, as have hotels in Toronto, Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood and Panama City.

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

