A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press October 25, 2018 12:45 pm 10/25/2018 12:45pm
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged slightly higher this week amid continued anxiety in financial markets as interest rates rise.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.86 4.85 3.94
15-year fixed 4.29 4.26 3.25
5-year adjustable 4.14 4.10 3.21

