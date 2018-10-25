A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged slightly higher this week amid continued anxiety in financial markets as interest rates rise. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.86 4.85 3.94 15-year fixed 4.29 4.26 3.25…
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.86
|4.85
|3.94
|15-year fixed
|4.29
|4.26
|3.25
|5-year adjustable
|4.14
|4.10
|3.21
