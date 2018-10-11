202
A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 12:49 pm 10/11/2018 12:49pm
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates leaped to their highest levels in seven years amid global anxiety over rising interest rates.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.90 4.71 3.91
15-year fixed 4.29 4.15 3.21
5-year adjustable 4.07 4.01 3.16

