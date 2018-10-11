A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates leaped to their highest levels in seven years amid global anxiety over rising interest rates. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.90 4.71 3.91 15-year fixed 4.29 4.15 3.21…

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates leaped to their highest levels in seven years amid global anxiety over rising interest rates.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.90 4.71 3.91 15-year fixed 4.29 4.15 3.21 5-year adjustable 4.07 4.01 3.16

