A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates leaped to their highest levels in seven years amid global anxiety over rising interest rates. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.90 4.71 3.91 15-year fixed 4.29 4.15 3.21…
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.90
|4.71
|3.91
|15-year fixed
|4.29
|4.15
|3.21
|5-year adjustable
|4.07
|4.01
|3.16
