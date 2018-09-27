A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose for the fifth straight week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. The key 30-year rate reached its highest level in more than seven years. This week Last week Year ago…
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose for the fifth straight week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. The key 30-year rate reached its highest level in more than seven years.
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.72
|4.65
|3.83
|15-year fixed
|4.16
|4.11
|3.13
|5-year adjustable
|3.97
|3.92
|3.20
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.