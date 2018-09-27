202
A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press September 27, 2018 1:22 pm 09/27/2018 01:22pm
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose for the fifth straight week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. The key 30-year rate reached its highest level in more than seven years.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.72 4.65 3.83
15-year fixed 4.16 4.11 3.13
5-year adjustable 3.97 3.92 3.20

