A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose for the fourth straight week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. The key 30-year rate reached its highest level since May. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.65…
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose for the fourth straight week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. The key 30-year rate reached its highest level since May.
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.65
|4.60
|3.83
|15-year fixed
|4.11
|4.06
|3.13
|5-year adjustable
|3.92
|3.93
|3.17
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.