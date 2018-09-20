A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose for the fourth straight week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. The key 30-year rate reached its highest level since May. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.65…

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose for the fourth straight week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. The key 30-year rate reached its highest level since May.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.65 4.60 3.83 15-year fixed 4.11 4.06 3.13 5-year adjustable 3.92 3.93 3.17

