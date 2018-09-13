202
A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press September 13, 2018 3:41 pm 09/13/2018 03:41pm
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates increased to their highest averages since the start of August, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.60 4.54 3.78
15-year fixed 4.06 3.99 3.08
5-year adjustable 3.93 3.93 3.13

