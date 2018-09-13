A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates increased to their highest averages since the start of August, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.60 4.54 3.78 15-year fixed 4.06 3.99…
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates increased to their highest averages since the start of August, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.60
|4.54
|3.78
|15-year fixed
|4.06
|3.99
|3.08
|5-year adjustable
|3.93
|3.93
|3.13
