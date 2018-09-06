202
A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press September 6, 2018 1:34 pm 09/06/2018 01:34pm
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked up this week amid strength in the economy, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.54 4.52 3.78
15-year fixed 3.99 3.97 3.08
5-year adjustable 3.93 3.85 3.15

