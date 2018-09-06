A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked up this week amid strength in the economy, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.54 4.52 3.78 15-year fixed 3.99 3.97 3.08…
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.54
|4.52
|3.78
|15-year fixed
|3.99
|3.97
|3.08
|5-year adjustable
|3.93
|3.85
|3.15
