202
Home » Real Estate News » US new-home sales fell…

US new-home sales fell 1.7 percent in July

By The Associated Press August 23, 2018 10:23 am 08/23/2018 10:23am
Share
In this June 27, 2018, photo, a sold sign stands in front of a home under construction in West Des Moines, Iowa. On Thursday, Aug. 23, The Commerce Department reports on sales of new homes in July. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new U.S. homes slumped 1.7 percent in July, the second straight monthly decline as the broader housing market appears to have lost some of its momentum despite an otherwise solid economy.

The Commerce Department says newly built homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 627,000 last month, down from 638,000 in June and 654,000 in May. Despite the slowdown, new-home sales have risen 7.2 percent year-to-date.

Steady hiring gains and signs of stronger economic growth have boosted demand for housing. But higher mortgage rates and a tight inventory of homes on the market has made affordability a challenge for many would-be buyers.

The average sales price has risen 5.8 percent from a year ago to $394,300.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Real Estate News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500