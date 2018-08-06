202
Lance Bass tried to buy home featured in 'Brady Bunch'

August 6, 2018
Lance Bass thought he had bought the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of "The Brady Bunch." But the 'N Sync singer posted Saturday on Instagram that the deal fell through. Bass wrote he was "heartbroken" to learn a corporate buyer wants the house "at any cost."

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lance Bass thought he had bought the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of “The Brady Bunch.” He even invited Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia in the sitcom, over for dinner.

Realtor Ernie Carswell tells the Los Angeles Times for a story published Sunday that the property, which was listed for $1.885 million, received eight offers, which came down to two bids. He declined to identify the potential buyers and says the sale is expected to close in about 10 days.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom split-level home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles was purchased in 1973 for $61,000.

