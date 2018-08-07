Buy! Buy! Buy! HGTV network beat out Lance Bass for the ‘Brady Bunch’ house

Mystery solved! HGTV has been revealed as corporate entity which bought the Brady Bunch house after reality star and 'N SYNC member Lance Bass thought he had landed the iconic property for himself.

HGTV’s parent company Discovery confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday that CEO David Zaslav announced the purchase as part of the network’s second quarter earnings.

“One example of our new project for HGTV will speak to those Brady Bunch fans on the call,” he said on the earnings call.

“You may have heard that the house from the iconic series was recently on the market in California,” he said. “I’m excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and we’ll restore the home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can.”

