A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked up slightly this week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.52 4.51 3.82 15-year fixed 3.97 3.98 3.12 5-year adjustable 3.85 3.82…
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked up slightly this week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
|
|This week
|Last week
|Year ago
|30-year fixed
|4.52
|4.51
|3.82
|15-year fixed
|3.97
|3.98
|3.12
|5-year adjustable
|3.85
|3.82
|3.14
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.