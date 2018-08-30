A glance at US mortgage rates 08/30/2018 10:31am By The Associated Press Share

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked up slightly this week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.52 4.51 3.82 15-year fixed 3.97 3.98 3.12 5-year adjustable 3.85 3.82…