A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press August 23, 2018 11:53 am 08/23/2018 11:53am
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell for the third consecutive week.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.51 4.53 3.86
15-year fixed 3.98 4.01 3.16
5-year adjustable 3.82 3.87 3.17

