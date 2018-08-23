A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell for the third consecutive week. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.51 4.53 3.86 15-year fixed 3.98 4.01 3.16 5-year adjustable 3.82 3.87 3.17
