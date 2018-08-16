202
Home » Real Estate News » A glance at US…

A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 12:21 pm 08/16/2018 12:21pm
Share

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates declined this week for the second straight week.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.53 4.59 3.89
15-year fixed 4.01 4.05 3.16
5-year adjustable 3.87 3.90 3.16

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Real Estate News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500