A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates declined this week for the second straight week. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.53 4.59 3.89 15-year fixed 4.01 4.05 3.16 5-year adjustable 3.87 3.90 3.16
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates declined this week for the second straight week.
