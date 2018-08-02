A glance at US mortgage rates

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for a second straight week. This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 4.60 4.54 3.93 15-year fixed 4.08 4.02 3.18 5-year adjustable 3.93 3.87 3.15
