202
Home » Real Estate News » A glance at US…

A glance at US mortgage rates

By The Associated Press August 2, 2018 1:31 pm 08/02/2018 01:31pm
Share

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for a second straight week.

This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 4.60 4.54 3.93
15-year fixed 4.08 4.02 3.18
5-year adjustable 3.93 3.87 3.15

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance National News Real Estate News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500