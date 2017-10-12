Plan to scrap state and local tax deduction hits resistance

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s tax overhaul package is getting resistance from an unusual alliance of interests opposed to his plans to scrap the federal deduction for state and local taxes.

Republican lawmakers from high-tax states such as New York, California and New Jersey, labor unions and business groups like Realtors are pressing the Trump administration to reconsider plans to eliminate the deduction. They’re wary of the financial pinch that their constituents could feel.

The future of the $6 trillion plan is threatened by Republican defections even though the GOP is looking for a big legislative win ahead of next year’s elections.

One Trump ally in Congress, Rep. Chris Collins, says states like New York, New Jersey, California and Illinois will need some “accommodations” to go along with the plan.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.