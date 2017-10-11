201.5
New Jersey home stalked by ‘The Watcher’ up for sale again

By The Associated Press October 11, 2017 2:30 am 10/11/2017 02:30am
WESTFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey house whose current owners were scared off the property by a creepy letter writer known as “The Watcher” is up for sale again.

Derek and Maria Broaddus bought the Westfield home in 2014, but they didn’t move in after receiving the first of four letters from the anonymous stalker. The family tells NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2kG79Jq ) that the letter writer requested information about their children.

The house, which went up for sale on Monday, was previously listed in March 2016.

The Broadduses say they can’t live in the house because of the letters, which they say came from someone with a “mentally disturbed fixation” on the home. They say they received the last letter earlier this year.

Westfield police have previously said there’s no suspect in the case.

Information from: NJ Advance Media.

