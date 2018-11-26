How to support a veteran on Giving Tuesday

On this #GivingTuesday, one of the charities you can consider to give to is The Purple Heart Foundation.

This content is sponsored by The Purple Heart Foundation

Today is #GivingTuesday! The Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been recognized as #GivingTuesday as a response to consumerism after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This is a day where people donate to organizations and give back. For the past few years, #GivingTuesday has constantly generated record numbers for charitable donations.

On this #GivingTuesday, one of the charities you can consider to give to is The Purple Heart Foundation.

Give back to those who gave everything.

The holidays are challenging times for many veterans suffering from PTSD, depression, financial issues and more. Help us honor their sacrifice.

How can you help?

The Purple Heart Foundation accepts cars, cash and clothing and every donation helps a veteran.

Support our nation’s heroes by donating to the Purple Heart Foundation.

It’s easy, quick and tax-deductible.

Learn more about how to donate by vising purpleheartfoundation.org