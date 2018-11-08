How to honor veterans on Veterans Day … and everyday

This Veterans Day, you can honor all veterans for their patriotism, service, sacrifice and love of country by making a donation to the Purple Heart Foundation.

This content is sponsored by The Purple Heart Foundation

Over 116,000 Americans who defending the lives and freedom of our European allies during World War I. However, it was only after World War II and the Korean War that the commemoration of this day become known as “Veterans Day”, honoring the more than 1 million Americans who have died all US wars.

Unlike Memorial Day which honors those members who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country; Veterans Day honors all veterans – those deceased and those living, regardless of whether they served in wartime or peace. Currently there are 1.3 million active duty service men and women, with an additional 800,000 serving in the reserves. There are approximately 21 million American veterans alive today. Many of them are like you and I…they are grandparents, parents, friends, neighbors, brothers, and coworkers. For some, there are physical signs of their sacrifice, but for others their wounds are on the inside. It is not easy coming home after everything a servicemember sees and endures. Due to the effects of PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, Military Sexual Trauma and more, an average of 22 veterans per day commit suicide.

Your contribution will help all veterans from all wars with all types of injuries. They will receive the benefits they have earned and deserve. Your contribution will fund grants, academic scholarships and so much more.

If you’re enjoying your freedom, thank a veteran by making a contribution today. The Purple Heart Foundation, honoring their sacrifice with our service.