This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The group also spent thousands of dollars on marketing items such as lip balm, hand sanitizer, drawstring bags, hoodies, lanyards, thermometers, sunscreen, pill boxes and “fidget fun blocks,” county documents show. All were deemed not in alignment with the parameters of allowable expenditures outlined in an agreement CASA signed with the county.

The audit showed the organization misspent more than $25,000 on administrative and utility costs at locations other than the one in Woodbridge. CASA made dozens of other non-compliant expenditures that ranged in price from a few hundred dollars to $14,000.

Gustavo Torres, CASA’s executive director, responded to the accusations in a statement to InsideNoVa.

“CASA undergoes an independent audit of its organizational finances annually and has undergone a federal A-133 single audit annually since 2014,” Torres stated in an email. “Its audits have always reported responsible financial management, and its financial statements are free from internal control deficiencies.”

Torres continued, “This capital project officially launched in 2021. At that point, we had existing vendors associated with the project that had previously undergone CASA’s procurement process. CASA was able to initiate the project with the generous support of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since then, the majority of the renovation funds expended in association with this capital project have been CASA funds. We look forward to serving Prince William County’s immigrant and Latino populations who are counting on these infrastructure improvements for job training and economic mobility.”

Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Deshundra Jefferson, a Democrat, declined to comment because she received word on Friday evening that CASA’s legal counsel was considering taking action against the board. Republican Brentsville Supervisor Tom Gordy declined to comment for the same reason.