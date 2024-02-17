The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday will consider revoking more than $1 million in pandemic aid from immigrant advocacy group CASA after a county audit found the organization misspent nearly $200,000 in federal funding.

CASA, a national nonprofit with a location in Woodbridge that supports immigrant families, in recent years received from the board a $2 million allocation of federal COVID-19 relief funds that could be spent only on building a “training lab” and supporting “programming start-up costs” at its Prince William County welcome center, according to county documents.

A county audit obtained by InsideNoVa alleges the organization between July 2022 and June 2023 improperly spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on other expenditures such as marketing materials and tabling supplies and a personal development English Second Language course for an employee.