All I-95 southbound lanes blocked in Prince William Co. after police chase leaves 2 injured

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

April 5, 2023, 11:48 PM

All Interstate 95 southbound lanes are blocked near Exit 148 to Quantico in Prince William County, Virginia, after a police vehicle chase ended with gunfire south of Dumfries.

State police said in a statement they noticed an SUV with the “wrong license plates displayed on it” in Fairfax County near Exit 167 to Backlick Road. A Virginia state trooper tried to make a traffic stop, which is when the SUV sped away, traveling southbound.

Close to Exit 148 in Prince William County, the SUV drove off the right side of the road and crashed into the woods. Troopers said in the statement, when police approached the SUV, the driver began shooting at them.

State police said they returned fire. The driver, a man, and passenger, a woman, were both injured, police said. It is unclear whether they were hit by police gunfire, their own gunshots or suffered injuries during the crash.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Below is where police said the incident happened.

This is a developing story.

